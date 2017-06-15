RECIPE: Kansas City BBQ sauce to serve up on Father's Day

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Chef Gwen Gulliksen with Cape Fear Community College shared a recipe on WECT News First at Four for Kansas City BBQ sauce.

KANSAS CITY BBQ SAUCE

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients

KETCHUP x ¾ cup

WATER x 2 Tbsp

CIDER VINEGAR x 3 Tbsp

BROWN SUGAR x 2 Tbsp

CHILI POWDER x 1 ½ tsp

MOLASSES x 1 ½ tsp

BLACK PEPPER x ½ tsp

ONION POWDER x pinch

GARLIC POWDER x pinch

CAYENNE x pinch

SALT x pinch

BEER or BOURBON x 2 Tbsp if desired

Instructions

1. Mix all together in a jar, shake it until well mixed, adjust seasonings if necessary, seal & refrigerate until use.

2. Will keep for a month refrigerated.

