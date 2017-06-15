RECIPE: Kansas City BBQ sauce to serve up on Father's Day

Kansas City BBQ sauce. (Source: Chef Gwen Gulliksen)
Chef Gwen Gulliksen with Cape Fear Community College shared a recipe on WECT News First at Four for Kansas City BBQ sauce.
KANSAS CITY BBQ SAUCE
Makes 1 cup
Ingredients
KETCHUP x ¾ cup
WATER x 2 Tbsp
CIDER VINEGAR x 3 Tbsp
BROWN SUGAR x 2 Tbsp
CHILI POWDER x 1 ½ tsp
MOLASSES x 1 ½ tsp
BLACK PEPPER x ½ tsp
ONION POWDER x pinch
GARLIC POWDER x pinch
CAYENNE x pinch
SALT x pinch
BEER or BOURBON x 2 Tbsp if desired
Instructions
1. Mix all together in a jar, shake it until well mixed, adjust seasonings if necessary, seal & refrigerate until use.
2. Will keep for a month refrigerated.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.