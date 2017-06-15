Woman pleads guilty to murder, gets 18-23 years in prison

A woman pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the attack and robbery of a Wilmington man.

Donna Beck, 46, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison for the beating death of David Leroy Clark in his Sunset Park home on Alabama Street. After the beating on March 20, Clark, 55, stayed alive at New Hanover Regional Medical Center until succumbing to his injuries and dying on April 8, 2016.

Beck entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder and armed robbery in New Hanover County Criminal Court. Her maximum sentence is 23 years in prison.

Charges against Beck's co-defendants, Mark Steven Landreth Jr., William Fought, and Joshua Chavis, are still pending.

According to a release sent Thursday afternoon, Beck drove Landreth, Fought, and Chavis to Clark's home to sell him pain medication. Once in the home, the three men assaulted and robbed Clark, taking money, medication and watches.

Prior to driving to the victim’s home, Beck heard the co-defendants say that if the victim did not give up his property, they would beat him and take everything he had.

Connie Jordan, the assistant district attorney handling the case, told the court, “We believe the men may not have been able to enter the home without Ms. Beck’s contact and relationship with the victim, getting him to unlock and open the door.”

