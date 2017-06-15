EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Chemours reps confronted with questions about GenX

Leaders in New Hanover County are meeting face to face right now in a closed-door with officials from Chemours. Chemours is a chemical company manufacturing GenX, a compound recently found in the drinking water supply for thousands in southheastern North Carolina.

Several representatives from Chemours, the company believed to be dumping the unregulated chemical GenX into the Cape Fear River, refused to answer WECT's questions following a closed-door meeting Thursday.

The representatives waited inside the meeting room as public officials and water utilities leaders who attended the meeting headed to a news conference.

Chemours Senior Communications Manager Gary Cambre told WECT's Marissa Hundley he would only answer written questions that were emailed to him. When asked what he had to say to those worried about drinking the tap water, Cambre said questions should be sent to gary.cambre@chemours.com.

The following are the Chemours representatives who were listed as attending the closed door meeting:

Kathy O'Keefe, Chemours Product Sustainability Director

Mike Johnson, Chemours Fayetteville Works Environmental Manager

Dr. Shawn Gannon, Chemours Toxicology Leader

Andrew Hartten, Chemours Remediation Principal

Gary Cambre, Chemours Corporate Communications Manager

John Merritt, Consultant

