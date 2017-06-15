Free smoke alarms for neighborhoods in need

Wilmington Fire Department and the American Red Cross plan to install free smoke alarms on Saturday. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Fire Department partnered with the American Red Cross to install smoke alarms in Wilmington.

Volunteers will go to the bungalow-style homes that were built before smoke alarms were required by code and install free smoke alarms.

This is part of a fire prevention effort by both the fire department and Red Cross. They will also provide citizens with information on an escape plan and give safety tips.

The smoke alarm canvas will take place on Saturday, June 17 from 8-11 a.m.

There are signs posted in the neighborhoods that will be included.

