My turn: government and charitable giving

As a general rule, I like to make my own decisions when it comes to charitable giving. I’m not a big fan of the government giving away taxpayer money to charities. But I also believe there is a time and place for government to partner with charitable organizations.

Currently, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is scrutinizing its charitable donations. So, as you might expect, I’m going to share my thoughts.

First – government should not be in the business of soliciting donations for these organizations. And I don’t think that is taking place here.

Secondly – the only time government should consider offering money to these organizations is when these groups are doing work that government would have to do or pay for if those organizations weren’t present. For example, homeless shelters offer a service that government isn’t set up to offer right now.

In that situation, subsidizing those services brings a return to the county, preventing us from spending, even more, taxpayer dollars.

And lastly – government should give weight to those groups who can secure matching funds with that donation. That way you’re bringing in more to the community because of that investment.

It can be done, but it needs to be done with some very careful consideration.

