LIVE: Chemours officials in closed meeting say another plant responsible for GenX in Cape Fear River

Protesters stand in front of the New Hanover County Government Complex Thursday. (Source: WECT) Protesters stand in front of the New Hanover County Government Complex Thursday. (Source: WECT)
A protest sign at the New Hanover County Government Complex Thursday. (Source: WECT) A protest sign at the New Hanover County Government Complex Thursday. (Source: WECT)
Officials with Chemours told Wilmington-area officials that another plant in the Fayetteville Works site is responsible for the GenX that has been discovered in the Cape Fear River.

According to a story in the Fayetteville Observer, three companies operate at the 2150-acre Fayetteville Works site - Dupont, Kuraray and Chemours, which is an offshoot of Dupont, The site is situated on the Cape Fear River between Bladen and Cumberland counties.

Leaders in New Hanover County are meeting face to face right now in a closed-door with officials from Chemours. Chemours is a chemical company accused of manufacturing GenX, a compound recently found in the drinking water supply for thousands in southeastern North Carolina. 

About 30 people are protesting inside the New Hanover County Government Center, where the meeting is taking place.

A study published in November 2016 states little is known about the health effects of this compound and that it is not currently able to be removed from the water supply. 

Public officials plan to hold a news conference after the meeting at approximately 1:15 p.m., but officials from Chemours will not participate. 

Here's a list of the people who were invited to attend the closed-door meeting:

New Hanover County

Chairman Woody White, Board of Commissioners
Chris Coudriet, County Manager
Stephanie Smith, PhD, RN, Health Board Chair
Phillip Tarte, Public Health Director
Wanda Copley, County Attorney
Ruth Smith, Chief Communications Officer

City of Wilmington

Mayor Bill Saffo
Sterling Cheatham, City Manager
City of Wilmington Attorney

Brunswick County

Chairman Frank Williams, Board of Commissioners
Ann Hardy, County Manager
David Stanley, Health & Human Services Director
Pender County
Chairman George Brown, Board of Commissioners
Randell Woodruff, County Manager
Carolyn Moser, Health & Human Services Director

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority

Chairman Mike Brown, CFPUA Board
Jim Flechtner, Executive Director
Linda Miles, CFPUA Consulting Attorney
NC Department of Environmental Quality
Secretary Michael S. Regan, NCDEQ & Staff
NC Department of Health & Human Services
Mark Benton, Deputy Secretary for Health Services & Staff
Chemours
Kathy O'Keefe, Chemours Product Sustainability Director
Mike Johnson, Chemours Fayetteville Works Environmental Manager
Dr. Shawn Gannon, Chemours Toxicology Leader
Andrew Hartten, Chemours Remediation Principal

