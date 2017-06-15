LIVE: Chemours officials in closed meeting say another plant responsible for GenX in Cape Fear River

Protesters stand in front of the New Hanover County Government Complex Thursday. (Source: WECT)

Officials with Chemours told Wilmington-area officials that another plant in the Fayetteville Works site is responsible for the GenX that has been discovered in the Cape Fear River.

According to a story in the Fayetteville Observer, three companies operate at the 2150-acre Fayetteville Works site - Dupont, Kuraray and Chemours, which is an offshoot of Dupont, The site is situated on the Cape Fear River between Bladen and Cumberland counties.

Leaders in New Hanover County are meeting face to face right now in a closed-door with officials from Chemours. Chemours is a chemical company accused of manufacturing GenX, a compound recently found in the drinking water supply for thousands in southeastern North Carolina.

About 30 people are protesting inside the New Hanover County Government Center, where the meeting is taking place.

A study published in November 2016 states little is known about the health effects of this compound and that it is not currently able to be removed from the water supply.

Public officials plan to hold a news conference after the meeting at approximately 1:15 p.m., but officials from Chemours will not participate.

Here's a list of the people who were invited to attend the closed-door meeting:

New Hanover County

Chairman Woody White, Board of Commissioners

Chris Coudriet, County Manager

Stephanie Smith, PhD, RN, Health Board Chair

Phillip Tarte, Public Health Director

Wanda Copley, County Attorney

Ruth Smith, Chief Communications Officer

City of Wilmington

Mayor Bill Saffo

Sterling Cheatham, City Manager

City of Wilmington Attorney

Brunswick County

Chairman Frank Williams, Board of Commissioners

Ann Hardy, County Manager

David Stanley, Health & Human Services Director

Pender County

Chairman George Brown, Board of Commissioners

Randell Woodruff, County Manager

Carolyn Moser, Health & Human Services Director

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority

Chairman Mike Brown, CFPUA Board

Jim Flechtner, Executive Director

Linda Miles, CFPUA Consulting Attorney

NC Department of Environmental Quality

Secretary Michael S. Regan, NCDEQ & Staff

NC Department of Health & Human Services

Mark Benton, Deputy Secretary for Health Services & Staff

Chemours

Kathy O'Keefe, Chemours Product Sustainability Director

Mike Johnson, Chemours Fayetteville Works Environmental Manager

Dr. Shawn Gannon, Chemours Toxicology Leader

Andrew Hartten, Chemours Remediation Principal

