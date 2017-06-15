Wilmington police's Cop Camp kicks off Monday

The Wilmington Police Department's annual Copy Camp will kick off starting Monday.

Fourth and fifth graders throughout New Hanover County will attend the week-long camp and learn a variety of life-skills as well as life lessons.

This is the WPD's 22nd year operating the free camp.

Cop camp was designed to provide children with positive interactions with law enforcement personnel. Throughout the five days of camp sessions, children participate in recreational activities, field trips, educational experiences and a community service project.

This year's camp will be held in two sessions: June 19-23 and July 24-28.

If your child is interested in attending the July session, call 910-343-3699 or complete an online application here and return as soon as possible.

