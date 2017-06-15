Regulators to hold public meetings about Navassa Superfund cleanup

Federal and state environmental officials are set to hold a series of public meetings next week to update residents on cleanup efforts at the Kerr-McGee Superfund site in Navassa.

The 251-acre site sits along the Brunswick River and was once home to the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation which operated a wood-treatment plant from 1936 to 1974.

During its operation, the plant applied creosote-based chemicals to various products including railroad ties, utility poles, and pilings. Wastewater generated during the creosote treatment process was discharged into two on-site and unlined wastewater ponds.

When the plant was dismantled in 1980, the wastewater ponds were drained and the creosote sludge left behind was covered with fresh soil and seeded over.

EPA teams have discovered creosote samples as deep as 90 feet underground at the site. The site's contaminants do not currently threaten people living or working near the area.

Federal and state officials will hold three public sessions and a public meeting on Tuesday, June 10 to discuss environmental investigations, cleanup options and technologies, and redevelopment planning activities.

The meetings will take place at the Navassa Community Center located at 338 Main Street.

The three public sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A public meeting will then take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Representatives from the EPA, NC Department of Environmental Quality, the Multistate Trust, NC Department of Health and Human Services, and the Navassa Trustees Council will be available to answer questions and share information.

