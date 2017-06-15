Regulators hold public meetings about Navassa Superfund cleanup

Federal and state environmental officials held a series of public meetings Tuesday to update residents on cleanup efforts at the Kerr-McGee Superfund site in Navassa.

The 251-acre site sits along the Brunswick River and was once home to the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation which operated a wood-treatment plant from 1936 to 1974.

During its operation, the plant applied creosote-based chemicals to various products including railroad ties, utility poles, and pilings. Wastewater generated during the creosote treatment process was discharged into two on-site and unlined wastewater ponds.

When the plant was dismantled in 1980, the wastewater ponds were drained and the creosote sludge left behind was covered with fresh soil and seeded over.

EPA teams have discovered creosote samples as deep as 90 feet underground at the site. The site's contaminants do not currently threaten people living or working near the area.

“The main area that’s contaminated at the site is the marsh, that’s right by the shore. There used to be a wastewater pond, where they treated the creosote, there was a lot of water contaminated by creosote,” said Erik Spalvins a remedial project manager with the EPA.

Federal and state officials held three public sessions and a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss environmental investigations, cleanup options and technologies, and redevelopment planning activities.

“One of the things we’re driven by is taking a piece of property that was contaminated and create a positive resource or asset for the community. So to do that we have to understand what the community is looking for,” said Richard Elliott, the director of construction services and project manager.

The meetings took place at the Navassa Community Center located at 338 Main Street.

Representatives from the EPA, NC Department of Environmental Quality, the Multistate Trust, NC Department of Health and Human Services, and the Navassa Trustees Council were available to answer questions and share information.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.