'Southern Trouble' kicks off Sounds of Summer series TONIGHT

Southern Trouble kicks of the 2017 Sounds of Summer concert series. #WECTSOS (Source: WECT)

The annual Sounds of Summer concert series will kick off tonight (June 15, 2017) at Wrightsville Beach Park, weather permitting.

Southern Trouble will get the party started this summer with music ranging from contemporary country to country and southern rock.

According to the band's website, the group of five guys came together in March 2012 by chance and quickly gelled.

Grab your family, friends, some lawn chairs and some cool non-alcoholic drinks and join Kim Ratcliff at Wrightsville Beach Park for this free event from 6:30-8 p.m.

Be sure to tag pictures you take at the concert with #WECTSOS.

Click here for the full concert schedule: http://bit.ly/2rvd5rS

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.