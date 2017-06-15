CANCELLED: First Sounds of Summer concert of 2017 rained out

Mother Nature brought rain to the Port City Thursday, canceling the first Sounds of Summer concert scheduled for 2017.

Mother Nature brought rain to the Port City Thursday, canceling the first Sounds of Summer concert scheduled for 2017.

Southern Trouble was slated get the party started this summer with music ranging from contemporary country to country and southern rock.

According to the band's website, the group of five guys came together in March 2012 by chance and quickly gelled.

Click here for the full concert schedule: http://bit.ly/2rvd5rS

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.