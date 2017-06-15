TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews work to repave part of Fifth Avenue

City streets crews are working on the section of the road between Red Cross and Nixon streets. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Expect delays as crews work to repave parts of Fifth Avenue in downtown Wilmington.

City streets crews are working on the section of the road between Red Cross and Nixon streets.

Prior to the repaving, 37 sidewalk ramps were modified, replaced or installed for ADA compliance as part of a separate sidewalk project.

Don't park along Fifth Avenue while the project is underway. It's expected to take three weeks to complete.

