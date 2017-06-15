Protesters plan to 'rally for clean water'

Suit Up Wilmington will host a "Rally for CLEAN WATER" on Thursday afternoon. (Source: Suit up Wilmington)

Suit Up Wilmington will host a "Rally for CLEAN WATER" on Thursday afternoon.

The organization said it's holding the rally in response to media attention of GenX in the water supply.

Health advocates Dr. Kyle Horton and Dr. Bob Parr are expected to speak at the event.

According to the group's Facebook page, "This is an opportunity for the public to show our elected officials how important safe, clean drinking water is to the Cape Fear region."

The rally will start at 12:30 p.m. at the Riverfront Park.

