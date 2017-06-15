Protesters hold 'Rally for Clean Water'

Suit Up Wilmington will host a "Rally for CLEAN WATER" on Thursday afternoon. (Source: Suit up Wilmington)

Suit Up Wilmington hosted a "Rally for CLEAN WATER" on Thursday afternoon.

Over 100 people came out to the rally in response to media attention of GenX in the water supply.

Sandra Ford moved to Wilmington to be closer to water. She is now concerned that decision was a mistake.

"I love it here, but I'm already talking to people that have moved down here saying they are regretting it," Ford said. "The boom of Wilmington and this area is going to be the bust if this is not cleared up."

Dr. Kyle Horton spoke at the event. She thinks the problem comes from the top down.

"We haven't studied agents like GenX," Horton said. "We have been defunding and dismantling the EPA at the federal level, and that is recklessly irresponsible. We should be putting in place common sense protections for our right to clean water.

There was also a toxicologist on hand to answer questions from the crowd.

Several people were also concerned about the closed door meeting going between officials about GenX.

According to the group's Facebook page, "This is an opportunity for the public to show our elected officials how important safe, clean drinking water is to the Cape Fear region."

