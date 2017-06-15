NHRMC announces new visitor guidelines

New Hanover Regional Medical Center is implementing new visitor guidelines for the Betty H. Cameron Women's and Children's Hospital effective Monday, June 19. (Source: WECT)

Visitors will need to provide identification and will receive a visitor access badge to enter the women's and pediatric units.

"These guidelines are part of NHRMC’s culture of safety and dedication to security improvements as our main campus continues to grow and more community members visit their friends and loved ones," officials said.

Hospital officials also said that additional emergency call boxes have been placed in parking lots and more security cameras have been added. Additional security staff will also be hired.

