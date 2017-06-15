Victim's mother takes the stand in Bradley murder trial

Opening statements began Thursday morning in the James Bradley murder trial.

Bradley, 54, of Wilmington, is charged with first-degree murder in the presumed death of his coworker, Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, who was last seen alive April 5, 2014, at a bar downtown.

When questioned by detectives following Van Newkirk’s disappearance, Bradley admitted to seeing her the day she disappeared but has continually denied involvement in her disappearance or death. Her body has never been found.

While searching for Van Newkirk on land in Pender County where Bradley worked, investigators found the body of another missing Wilmington woman, Elisha Tucker. Bradley is also charged with murder in her death, but a trial date has not been set in the case.

In 1988, Bradley was convicted in the killing of his 8-year-old stepdaughter in Fayetteville. He spent 25 years in prison before being released in early 2013.

Following a pretrial hearing last year, a judge ruled jurors in the Van Newkirk trial could hear evidence from the killings of Tucker and Bradley’s stepdaughter, along with two short stories Bradley wrote while in prison.

Jury selection began Monday in Pender County. The jury was finalized Wednesday afternoon. Opening statements and the remainder of the trial, expected to last several weeks, will take place in New Hanover County.

Van Newkirk's family members were present in the courtroom on day one, including Shannon's brother, Shawn.

Shannon's mother, Roberta Lewis, was called as the first witness in the trial after the defense declined to offer an opening statement. When asked if she still believes her daughter is alive, Lewis said she can't after all the information she has learned.

"I just want to bring her home," an emotional Lewis said at the end of the prosecutor's questioning.

