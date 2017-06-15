Man injured in Bolton shooting

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a shooting Thursday night in Bolton. (Source: WECT)

According to officials, a 38-year-old man was shot in the lower leg at a residence on Lloyd Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The 38-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect has been identified but was not in custody as of Thursday morning, according to Cpt. Jason Soles with the sheriff's office.

