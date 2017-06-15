Arrest made in Bolton shooting that left one man injured

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has charged a Bolton man with shooting another man last week.

Jerry Lee Lloyd, 63, has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

According to officials, Lloyd allegedly shot the 38-year-old victim in the lower leg with a handgun at a residence on Lloyd Drive in Bolton shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lloyd was arrested Friday and booked in the Columbus County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

He was later released after posting bail.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.