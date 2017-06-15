Plans submitted for Holiday Inn Express on Medical Center Dr.

Plans were submitted to the City of Wilmington on Wednesday for a Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Medical Center Drive. (Source: Raycom Media)

Plans were submitted to the City of Wilmington on Wednesday for a Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Medical Center Drive.

The hotel would be located on a two-acre lot at the intersection of Medical Center Drive and Silverstream Lane.

The four-story building would have 109 rooms.

The Technical Review Committee is scheduled to review the plans during its June 29 meeting.

