Crews respond to structure fire in Shallotte

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Shallotte Thursday morning.

When units arrived at residence in the 2800 block of Shell Pointe Road, they reported it as a fully involved fire.

The occupants of the home were able to evacuate in time but one person was injured in a fall while trying to exit the residence. The person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Units cleared the scene shortly before 9 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

