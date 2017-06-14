Six Seahawks selected in Major League Baseball Draft

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Six current UNCW Seahawks and an incoming freshman were selected on the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft.

With six Seahawks being selected, the 2017 club matched the program record of six selected in 2006. The 2006 team included future major leaguers Chris Hatcher and John Raynor.

Junior rigthhander Josh Roberson was the first UNCW player to go in the annual draft, being chosen in the 12th round by the Miami Marlins. Roberson posted a 1-1 record while making five appearances with four being starts.

Incoming freshman Greg Jones, an infielder, was selected in the 17th round with the 518th overall pick. Jones, a switch-hitter, was an All-State selection at Cary High School and was ranked in the top-100 players in the draft by several media outlets.

Nick Feight, a first-team All-CAA selection for the second time in as many seasons, went to San Diego in the 19th round with the 558th pick. Feight hit .293 with 15 home runs and a team-leading 48 runs batted in in 2017.

Casey Golden was the Colonial Athletic Association Player-of-the-Year after hitting a school-record tying 21 home runs in 2017. Golden was named second-team All-America by Collegiate Baseball this past season.

Brian Mims was a second-team All-CAA selection by the league's coaches and led UNCW in hits with 74 while hitting eight home runs and knocking in 37 runs.

Robbie Thorburn went in the 31st round to Baltimore following a strong season in which he batted .289, scored 38 runs and stole 12 bases. He started 54 games in centerfield for UNCW and did not commit an error in 152 total chances.

Graduate student Terence Connelly was taken in the 40th and final round of the draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 1,192nd pick overall. Connelly returned from an arm injury in 2016 to start 35-of-47 games played in 2017. He finished his career as UNCW's all-time leader with 236 games played.

DRAFT NOTES:

• 108 players all-time have been drafted or signed as free agents since 1960

• 77 players have been drafted

• 66 players drafted during Head Coach Mark Scalf's 26 seasons

• UNCW players have been drafted by 28 of the current 30 teams, only Texas and Seattle have not drafted Seahawks

2017 MLB DRAFT SELECTIONS:

Name Pos. Class Round/Pick Team

Josh Roberson

RHP Junior 12/359 Miami Marlins

Greg Jones INF Fresh.* 17/518 Baltimore Orioles

Nick Feight

C Junior 19/558 San Diego Padres

Casey Golden

OF Senior 20/596 Colorado Rockies

Brian Mims

INF Junior 22/653 Philadelphia Phillies

Robbie Thorburn

OF Senior 31/938 Baltimore Orioles

Terence Connelly

INF Grad. 40/1192 Arizona Diamondbacks

*incoming freshman, played at Cary High School