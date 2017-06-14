Group holds postcard party to oppose seismic blasting

Activists wrote letters to elected officials to oppose seismic blasting off of the North Carolina coast. (Source: WECT)

The Cape Fear Group of the Sierra Club hosted a postcard party Wednesday to oppose seismic blasting off the North Carolina coast.

Activists met to send postcards expressing their opposition to Gov. Roy Cooper, Rep. David Rouzer, and to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Erin Carey, Coastal Coordinator of the North Carolina Chapter of the Sierra Club, said the collective voice of the people needs to be heard by elected representatives.

"These are our beaches. This is everybody's beach," Carey said. "It's not just those of us who live in Wilmington or even on the Outer Banks. This beach belongs to everyone and we want to protect it."

Those who oppose seismic blasting say it has consequences for both the environment and economy. They also say seismic blasts are known to harm marine mammals and fish, and can disrupt commercial and recreational patterns for extended periods

Diana Deibel attended Wednesday's event and said she believes it's important for elected officials to hear from the people who live in coastal communities.

"I think it's very important to have our voices heard," Deibel said. "Honestly, as a citizen that lives here, I feel like it's really all I have. I can call and email and write letters all day and I think that's important."

Protecting the environment for her future children and family is what motivated her to attend the event.

"This oil drilling threat and seismic testing, it could be the worst thing for us so we're just here in support of doing the opposite, just protecting our environment," Deibel said.

In April, President Trump ordered the U.S. Department of Interior to review areas of the Atlantic for offshore drilling. The Obama administration had previously removed these areas, including the North Carolina coast, from consideration in 2016.

The postcard party, along with several past meetings, are all part of a joint effort to stop oil drilling and seismic blasting.

