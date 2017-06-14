Group holds postcard party to oppose seismic blasting

Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
