Eagle Point one of the toughest PGA courses this season

Eagle Point Golf Club has proven itself to be one of the toughest courses on the PGA Tour this season, according to a Wells Fargo Championship recap sent by tournament officials on Wednesday.

Brian Harman came from behind in the final round to win the Wells Fargo in May. He is the first left-handed player to win the event, which was held in Wilmington for the first time after Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club hosted the tournament for 14 years.

The PGA Championship, the tour's fourth major, is coming to Quail Hollow in August and Eagle Point served as a formidable substitute layout for the Wells Fargo Championship.

According to Wednesday's release, Eagle Point is ranked as the sixth toughest course on the PGA Tour schedule through the halfway point of the season.

The par-72 course yielded a scoring average of 72.824 during the Wells Fargo event. Only Augusta National, TPC Sawgrass, Colonial Country Club, Bay Hill Club & Lodge and TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course) have been tougher through 34 PGA Tour tournaments this season.

Additionally, 12 eagles were recorded at Eagle Point, the second fewest on tour this season behind Colonial, which gave up only five.

