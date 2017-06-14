MISSING: Woman last seen on Kings Drive in Wilmington

A woman last seen in Wilmington is missing and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office wants the public's help to find her.

Danielle Delane Via is a 26-year-old white female who was last seen on 4605 Kings Drive in Wilmington. A sheriff's office release said Via is 5-feet tall, weighs 240 pounds and has green eyes and long blondish/brown hair.

Via wears glasses and has a scar on the back of her left hand near her wrist. She was wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and flip flops when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Via's whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at 910-798-4200.

