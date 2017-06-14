Missing Wilmington woman located in Durham - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Missing Wilmington woman located in Durham

Danielle Delane Via. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office) Danielle Delane Via. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A Wilmington woman reported missing Tuesday has been located safe in Durham, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Danielle Delane Via, 26, was originally reported missing after she was last seen at 4605 Kings Drive in Wilmington.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly