Whiteville City Council approves yearly budget

The Whiteville City Council approved its yearly budget on Tuesday night.

Town Manager Darren Currie said the plan includes around a 3 percent tax increase to help pay for the rebuild of City Hall.

Currie says the budget is balanced without that increase, and that the money will go into a separate project fund for the rebuild. He added that $650,050 will go to the fund on July 1.

Additional funds will pay for another city employee to handle finance, and necessary equipment purchases.

Currie said there was no public input at last night's meeting.

