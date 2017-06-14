Warning message about GenX appears along Riverwalk

Bottles of water with a warning message geared toward tourists appeared on the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington on Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

At least three water bottles filled with murky water had the phrase "GenX, Welcome to Wilmington, DON'T drink the water" wrapped around the bottles.

Lynn Shoemaker said she didn't know who was responsible for the bottles, but said they had her full support. Shoemaker heads the Women Organizing for Wilmington organization, and said it sends a clear message to Wilmington's tourists.

“Two of the strongest political arms that we have here in our community is the tourism business and real estate,” Shoemaker said. “I’m really counting on that particular business, that group of people -- the hotels, the restaurants, industries here on the waterfront -- to help us.”

Shoemaker added that more people are choosing to drink bottled water, and she said it was a great way to repurpose the bottles.

“Whoever thought of that is one clever, I’m going to say, woman," Shoemaker said. "I wish I had thought of it, but I honestly didn’t.”

Several tourists said the message missed the mark, and that they didn't take it seriously.

“Honestly, they look a little silly,” Megan Sirak said. “It doesn’t look like the issue’s being taken seriously. It doesn’t make me worried as a tourist.”

Others said they didn't see the bottles at first, but that they didn't appreciate what the person was trying to do.

“It’s just kind of disturbing to think someone would intentionally make people fearful, especially people from out of town," Linda Crandall said. "I mean, we’re here. We drank the tap water, and it’s a little scary. I just don’t understand the scare tactic.”

Shoemaker said with a growing list of questions about GenX, she's grateful to see any action being taken.

“I’m hopeful a little bit that some of that gets resolved in tomorrow’s meeting but I’m not holding my breath,” Shoemaker said.

