NHRMC celebrates 50 years of service

New Hanover Regional Medical Center celebrated 50 years of service on Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

A huge milestone was recognized for a local hospital in southeastern North Carolina on Wednesday.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center opened 50 years ago on June 14, 1967.

The first patients at the hospital were seven tiny premature babies born into cardboard cradles.

On Wednesday, CEO and President John Gizdic, as well as other doctors and dignitaries, addressed a large crowd outside the main entrance.

As part of 50 years of providing quality healthcare and healing, a new, redesigned garden was unveiled where patients and families are offered as a space to rest and relax.

A spiraling walkway will guide visitors through the new area, ending at a symbolic sculpture by local dentist Dr. William Salling that has been commissioned for the occasion.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center on average delivers 11 babies a day, doctors perform 102 surgeries, 395 people enter the emergency room, and 6,800 employees take care of the sick and injured.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.