Shallotte Police searching for robbery suspect

A man suspected of robbing a gas station in Shallotte last week remains at large and the Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying him.

According to Sgt. John Holman with the Shallotte PD, a man took an undisclosed amount of cash from the Kangaroo station on 4525 Main Street at 2:49 a.m. last Tuesday. Holman said the suspect didn't have a weapon, but he jumped behind the counter and grabbed cash from the register.

Surveillance video still pictures show a piece of clothing partially covering the suspect's face.

Anyone with information should call Detective McLamb at 910-754-6008.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.