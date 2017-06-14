Two people wanted for stealing beer from Walmart

These two suspects are wanted in a larceny case in Shallotte. (Source: Town of Shallotte Facebook)

Shallotte Police are asking for public assistance in identifying two people wanted in a larceny case in which eight cases of beer were stolen.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, the Shallotte Police Department said it is looking for a man and a woman suspected of the larceny at a Walmart.

Sgt. John Holman with the Shallotte PD said the theft took place over the weekend. Anyone with information should call Detective McLamb at 910-754-6008.

