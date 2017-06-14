Whiteville native with incurable disease gets wish to sing with Scotty McCreery

Dustin Chapman and Scotty McCreery when they met on Tuesday. (Source: Sandi Smith Chapman)

Dustin Chapman had one wish to help make him feel better after battling Achalasia, an incurable disease that only affects one in 100,000 people. His wish was to sing a song with Scotty McCreery.

Dustin's mom took to Facebook on May 19 to post about Dustin's condition and his wish. The post was shared over 2,800 times and eventually reached McCreery.

McCreery responded to the all the comments and posts from his fans about Dustin and said that he and his manager had been in contact with Dustin and his mother and were arranging a time for the two of them to meet.

On Tuesday, Dustin's wish came true.

He met with his idol and said it was "truly a once in a lifetime experience."

Dustin and his mom met with Scotty and his girlfriend Gabi, and spent the day together. Dustin said they were "the most down-to-earth, humbled individuals."

In addition to singing one of Scotty's songs with him, Dustin said the two also talked about the American Idol process, the music industry and other things.

Dustin said his favorite part of the day was getting to sing "See You Tonight" with Scotty.

Dustin also had the chance to sing one of his own original songs for Scotty.

Dustin hopes to follow in Scotty's footsteps as he plans to audition for American Idol in August.

