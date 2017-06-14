Officers respond to possible robbery of PNC Bank - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Officers respond to possible robbery of PNC Bank

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Officers with the Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington Police Departments are responding to a potential bank robbery on Eastwood Road.

According to a tweet from the WPD, officials were alerted to PNC around 4 p.m.

Police are looking for a man wearing a black ball cap and hoodie.

No other details have been released at this time, but WECT has a crew on the way.

