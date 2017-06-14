Officers respond to possible robbery of PNC Bank

Officers are responding to a potential bank robbery on Eastwood Road. (Source: Raycom Media)

Officers with the Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington Police Departments are responding to a potential bank robbery on Eastwood Road.

According to a tweet from the WPD, officials were alerted to PNC around 4 p.m.

ALERT! Bank Robbery 2026 Eastwood Rd, PNC Bank. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) June 14, 2017

Police are looking for a man wearing a black ball cap and hoodie.

ALERT! Police are looking for a w/m 5'8, blk ball cap and hoodie. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) June 14, 2017

No other details have been released at this time, but WECT has a crew on the way.

