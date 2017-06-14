Man wearing doctor's mask robs Eastwood Road bank

Officers are responding to a potential bank robbery on Eastwood Road. (Source: WECT)

Officers with the Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington Police departments responded to a bank robbery on Eastwood Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, a man wearing a doctor's mask entered the bank just after 3 p.m., jumped the counter, and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot heading west toward Wrightsville Avenue.

ALERT! Bank Robbery 2026 Eastwood Rd, PNC Bank. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) June 14, 2017

One customer was inside the bank at the time of the robbery. No one was hurt.

Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House said the suspect, who was wearing a black ball cap, black hoodie, and gray sweatpants, did not show a weapon. House added that police processed the scene, but they believe the suspect wore gloves.

ALERT! Police are looking for a w/m 5'8, blk ball cap and hoodie. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) June 14, 2017

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are waiting for video from the bank.

If you have any information, call the Wrightsville Beach Police Department at 910-256-7945.

