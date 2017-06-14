Man charged in Pender County armed robbery

A Maple Hill man has been charged in connection to an armed robbery in Pender County last year.

Officials with the Pender County Sheriff's Office said Deandre Gates Phillips, 28, is accused of robbing another man outside a convenience store on Wooten Road in Maple Hill on April 1, 2016.

Around 10:45 p.m., Phillips allegedly pulled out a handgun and took the victim's cell phone and wallet before striking him in the head with the firearm.

Sheriff's officials said Phillips was arrested by Jacksonville police on June 1.

He was transferred to the Pender County Jail on Wednesday.

