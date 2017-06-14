Health care questions answered at Medicare Town Hall

People in Wilmington with questions about possible changes to their health care plans were able to learn more on Thursday at a Medicare Education Town Hall.

The meeting was be held from 2-4 p.m. at the New Hanover Senior Center Auditorium on 2222 South College Road. Representatives from AARP Coastal and the NC State Health Insurance Information Program were on hand to deliver presentations and host a question and answer session and a panel discussion.

Doug Dickerson, the North Carolina Director for AARP, said Medicare fraud was one of the biggest issues facing senior citizens.

"Its a constant problem where you are trying to keep the fraudsters at bay and at the same time get the real value from the program," said Dickerson. "Fighting fraud is a constant effort and you can't ever relent. You have to keep going at it, but at the meant time we still have to have our healthcare and keep these programs strong."

Leaders also said there was over $68 billion in Medicare fraud in 2016.

For more information and frequently asked questions look below.

Frequently Asked Questions About Medicare (Information provided by AARP):

Who is eligible for Medicare? Generally, Medicare is for people who are 65 or older, people younger than 65 with certain disabilities, and people with End Stage Renal Disease (permanent kidney failure requiring dialysis or transplant).

How do people apply for Medicare? You have to apply for Medicare when you are turning 65 if you are not already collecting Social Security. You can do this online, over the phone or in person at your local Social Security office. Call 800-772-1213 to sign up for Parts A and B of Medicare or to find the location of your local Social Security Office.

If you are already collecting some form of Social Security (either retirement benefits or disability benefits) when you become eligible for Medicare, you will be automatically enrolled in both Part A and Part B. You become eligible for Medicare when you turn 65 or have been collecting Social Security Disability for 24 months.

How are Medicare claims submitted? Doctors, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, pharmacies and suppliers are required by law to file Medicare claims for covered services for people with Medicare.

Does Medicare cover home health services? People with Medicare are covered for home health care services if they meet the following conditions:

1. A doctor has both determined the need for medical care at home and outlined a plan for that care.

2. They require skilled nursing care, physical therapy, speech-language therapy, or continued occupational therapy.

3. They are being cared for by a Medicare-certified home health agency.

4. The must be homebound. This means that leaving home is a major effort.

Does Medicare cover long-term care and skilled nursing care? Generally, Medicare does not pay for long-term care – a term used to describe non-skilled personal care such as help with activities such as bathing, dressing, eating, getting in or out of bed, and using the bathroom. It does pay for medically-necessary skilled nursing care, which is usually available for a short time after a hospitalization. Skilled nursing care refers to a level of care that includes services that can only be performed safely and correctly by a licensed nurse (either a registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse).

Does Medicare cover care in a nursing home? Medicare Part A (hospital) only covers short-term skilled care given in a certified nursing facility for individuals who meet certain conditions. Medicare does not cover long stays in a nursing home for individuals who need assistance with activities, such as eating, bathing, and dressing.

Does Medicare cover hospice care? Hospice care is a special way of caring for people who are terminally ill that also helps their families cope. Medicare pays for hospice care if certain conditions are met. A doctor and hospice medical director must certify that the individual is eligible for hospice services under Medicare. The hospice services must be provided by a Medicare-approved hospice program.

What Medicare supplies does Medicare cover? Medicare Part B helps pay for oxygen, catheters, and diabetic supplies (Part D pays for insulin). It also helps pay for equipment such as oxygen machines, wheelchairs, walkers, and other medically necessary equipment that a doctor prescribes for use in the home. Some equipment must be rented and some must be purchased.

