Get health care questions answered at Medicare Town Hall

People in Wilmington with questions about possible changes to their health care plans can learn more on Thursday at a Medicare Education Town Hall.

The meeting will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the New Hanover Senior Center Auditorium on 2222 South College Road. Representatives from AARP Coastal and the NC State Health Insurance Information Program will be on hand to deliver presentations and host a question and answer session and a panel discussion.

If you want to attend the Town Hall, register by calling 1-877-926-8300. The call is free.

Click here for more information.