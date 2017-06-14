Safety officials to conduct water rescue exercise at Wrightsville Beach

As summer approaches Wrightsville Beach will see more tourists and local visitors. (Source: WECT)

Wrightsville Beach public safety officials will hold a water rescue exercise Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The training will take place on the north end off Parmele Boulevard and the beach near public beach access #4.

Beach residents and visitors may see a helicopter with search lights and emergency response vehicles in the area but should not be alarmed.

The Wrightsville Beach Fire/Rescue, Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue, Wrightsville Beach Police Patrol and Marine Division, and the Southeaster NC Air Borne Law Enforcement Helicopter "Sable" will all be involved in the training.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.