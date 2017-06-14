Change for Change: new laundromat ministry in Leland

Walking Tall and Closer Walk Church in Leland have started a new Laundry Mat Ministry called: "Change for Change." (Source: WECT)

It's no secret - doing laundry is probably one of your least favorite chores. But two local groups are coming together hoping to change that.

Walking Tall and Closer Walk Church in Leland have started a new Laundry Mat Ministry called: "Change for Change."

Once a week, anyone can gather at Cape Fear Laundry in Leland to do your laundry free of charge. Closer Walk collects change at the church and then those who may need a little help can do a few loads for free.

"We really want our neighbors to come together. Why not walk away with a new friend, enjoy some food and free fellowship too," said organizer Terry Leigh Buckner.

The ministry program has been taking place for a few weeks and is growing by leaps and bounds.

"Some people might have a problem. Maybe they just need someone to talk to or a helping hand, and that's what we are here to do - be good neighbors," Buckner said.

The ministry takes place on Thursday evening's at 6 p.m. Dates and times are subject to change and will be posted on Closer Walk Church's Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All Rights Reserved.