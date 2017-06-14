UNCW MLB Draft Tracker

Four current UNCW players have been taken in the MLB Draft (Source:MLB)

RHP Josh Roberson - 12th round, Miami Marlins, 359th pick

C Nick Feight - 19th round, San Diego Padres, 558th pick

OF Casey Golden - 20th round, Colorado Rockies, 596th pick

2B Brian Mims - 22nd round, Philadelphia Phillies, 653rd pick

UNCW commit and shortstop Greg Jones was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 17th round.

Tune into WECT News tonight for an analysis of each player and pick.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.