Oakdale Cemetery holds flag retirement ceremony

The Lower Cape Fear Chapter of the Sons of American Revolution teamed up with the Stamp Defiance Chapter, Oakdale Cemetery and Boy Scout Troop 232 for a flag retirement ceremony on Flag Day at the flag pole of Oakdale Cemetery. (Source: WECT)

The Lower Cape Fear Chapter of the Sons of American Revolution teamed up with the Stamp Defiance Chapter, Oakdale Cemetery and Boy Scout Troop 232 for a flag retirement ceremony on Flag Day at the flag pole of Oakdale Cemetery.

While this is the fifth year of the ceremony, there was a new addition. An Eagle Scout made a special casket for the flags' ashes when they were burned.

"It's great to see those young people that are incorporating some discipline in their lives because I think that is one of the things that is missing a lot these days and we need that," said Robert Williamson who is a member of the Son's of American Revolution.

The Superintendent of Oakdale Cemetery Eric Kozen said he would love to see more American flags waving in our area.

"It's something that I think everybody holds dear to their hearts. I just wish I would see more flags flying throughout the community because then at that time we would have more flags to retire," Kozen said

If you would like to contribute a flag for proper retirement, please drop-off flags for retirement at the cemetery office which is located at 520 North 15th Street in Wilmington.

