Aqua NC does not get water from Cape Fear River

With the recent discovery of a chemical known as GenX found in water sources pulling from the Cape Fear River, residents in southeastern North Carolina are curious where their water comes from.

While several water companies do get their water from the Cape Fear River, that is not the case for Aqua NC.

According to the utility's website, "the Wilmington area is served, in part, by the Castle Hayne Aquifer. In addition, Aqua North Carolina, purchases water from other utilities to resell to its customers."

The chemical, used to make non-stick Teflon, was introduced in 2010 as an alternative to a compound known as C8, after evidence indicated potential negative health effects.

There are few studies of the effects of exposure to GenX, although industry officials say a greater understanding of that is needed.

