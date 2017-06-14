UNCW pitcher Roberson selected by Marlins in 12th round

UNCW pitcher Josh Roberson was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 12th round of the Major Baseball League draft Wednesday.

The junior righthander, who missed most of the season while dealing with tendinitis in his elbow, started four games and made one relief appearance for the Seahawks.

He struck out 23 batters in 20 innings and finished with a 1.80 ERA.

