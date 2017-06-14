UPDATE: List of invitees to Thursday's GenX meeting with Chemour - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UPDATE: List of invitees to Thursday's GenX meeting with Chemours

New Hanover County released a list of those invited to participate in Thursday's meeting on drinking water safety with Chemours.

The invitees are:


New Hanover County
Chairman Woody White, Board of Commissioners
Chris Coudriet, County Manager
Stephanie Smith, PhD, RN, Health Board Chair
Phillip Tarte, Public Health Director
Wanda Copley, County Attorney
Ruth Smith, Chief Communications Officer

City of Wilmington
Mayor Bill Saffo
Sterling Cheatham, City Manager
City of Wilmington Attorney

Brunswick County
Chairman Frank Williams, Board of Commissioners
Ann Hardy, County Manager
David Stanley, Health & Human Services Director

Pender County
Chairman George Brown, Board of Commissioners
Randell Woodruff, County Manager
Carolyn Moser, Health & Human Services Director

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority
Chairman Mike Brown, CFPUA Board
Jim Flechtner, Executive Director
Linda Miles, CFPUA Consulting Attorney

NC Department of Environmental Quality
Secretary Michael S. Regan, NCDEQ & Staff

NC Department of Health & Human Services
Mark Benton, Deputy Secretary for Health Services & Staff

Chemours
Kathy O'Keefe, Chemours Product Sustainability Director
Mike Johnson, Chemours Fayetteville Works Environmental Manager
Dr. Shawn Gannon, Chemours Toxicology Leader
Andrew Hartten, Chemours Remediation Principal
Gary Cambre, Chemours Corporate Communications Manager
John Merritt, Consultant

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the New Hanover County Government Center.

This is a closed meeting. A pool reporter will be the only member of the press allowed to sit in during the meeting.

A press conference is scheduled for approximately 1:15 p.m. We're expecting to carry that conference live on WECT, online, on the WECT News App and on the WECT Facebook page. 

