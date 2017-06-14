UPDATE: List of invitees to Thursday's GenX meeting with Chemours

New Hanover County released a list of those invited to participate in Thursday's meeting on drinking water safety with Chemours. (Source: Pixabay)

New Hanover County released a list of those invited to participate in Thursday's meeting on drinking water safety with Chemours.

The invitees are:



New Hanover County

Chairman Woody White, Board of Commissioners

Chris Coudriet, County Manager

Stephanie Smith, PhD, RN, Health Board Chair

Phillip Tarte, Public Health Director

Wanda Copley, County Attorney

Ruth Smith, Chief Communications Officer



City of Wilmington

Mayor Bill Saffo

Sterling Cheatham, City Manager

City of Wilmington Attorney



Brunswick County

Chairman Frank Williams, Board of Commissioners

Ann Hardy, County Manager

David Stanley, Health & Human Services Director

Pender County

Chairman George Brown, Board of Commissioners

Randell Woodruff, County Manager

Carolyn Moser, Health & Human Services Director



Cape Fear Public Utility Authority

Chairman Mike Brown, CFPUA Board

Jim Flechtner, Executive Director

Linda Miles, CFPUA Consulting Attorney

NC Department of Environmental Quality

Secretary Michael S. Regan, NCDEQ & Staff

NC Department of Health & Human Services

Mark Benton, Deputy Secretary for Health Services & Staff

Chemours

Kathy O'Keefe, Chemours Product Sustainability Director

Mike Johnson, Chemours Fayetteville Works Environmental Manager

Dr. Shawn Gannon, Chemours Toxicology Leader

Andrew Hartten, Chemours Remediation Principal

Gary Cambre, Chemours Corporate Communications Manager

John Merritt, Consultant

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the New Hanover County Government Center.

This is a closed meeting. A pool reporter will be the only member of the press allowed to sit in during the meeting.

A press conference is scheduled for approximately 1:15 p.m. We're expecting to carry that conference live on WECT, online, on the WECT News App and on the WECT Facebook page.

