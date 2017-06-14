List of invitees to Thursday's meeting with Chemours

New Hanover County released a list of those invited to participate in Thursday's meeting on drinking water safety with Chemours. (Source: Pixabay)

The invitees are:

New Hanover County

Chairman Woody White, Board of Commissioners

Chris Coudriet, County Manager

Stephanie Smith, PhD, RN, Health Board Chair

Phillip Tarte, Public Health Director

Wanda Copley, County Attorney

Ruth Smith, Chief Communications Officer



City of Wilmington

Mayor Bill Saffo

Sterling Cheatham, City Manager

City of Wilmington Attorney



Brunswick County

Chairman Frank Williams, Board of Commissioners

Ann Hardy, County Manager

David Stanley, Health & Human Services Director

Pender County

Chairman George Brown, Board of Commissioners

Randell Woodruff, County Manager

Carolyn Moser, Health & Human Services Director



Cape Fear Public Utility Authority

Chairman Mike Brown, CFPUA Board

Jim Flechtner, Executive Director

Linda Miles, CFPUA Consulting Attorney



NC Department of Environmental Quality

Secretary Michael S. Regan, NCDEQ & Staff

NC Department of Health & Human Services

Representatives from DHHS

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the New Hanover County Government Center.

This is a closed meeting. A pool reporter will be the only member of the press allowed to sit in during the meeting.

