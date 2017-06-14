List of invitees to Thursday's meeting with Chemours - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

List of invitees to Thursday's meeting with Chemours

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

New Hanover County released a list of those invited to participate in Thursday's meeting on drinking water safety with Chemours.

The invitees are:
New Hanover County
Chairman Woody White, Board of Commissioners
Chris Coudriet, County Manager
Stephanie Smith, PhD, RN, Health Board Chair
Phillip Tarte, Public Health Director
Wanda Copley, County Attorney
Ruth Smith, Chief Communications Officer

City of Wilmington
Mayor Bill Saffo
Sterling Cheatham, City Manager
City of Wilmington Attorney

Brunswick County
Chairman Frank Williams, Board of Commissioners
Ann Hardy, County Manager
David Stanley, Health & Human Services Director

Pender County
Chairman George Brown, Board of Commissioners
Randell Woodruff, County Manager
Carolyn Moser, Health & Human Services Director

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority
Chairman Mike Brown, CFPUA Board
Jim Flechtner, Executive Director
Linda Miles, CFPUA Consulting Attorney


NC Department of Environmental Quality
Secretary Michael S. Regan, NCDEQ & Staff

NC Department of Health & Human Services
Representatives from DHHS

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the New Hanover County Government Center.

This is a closed meeting. A pool reporter will be the only member of the press allowed to sit in during the meeting.

