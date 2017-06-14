Congressman Rouzer not involved in shooting at GOP baseball practice

Alexandria, Va. Police and other first responders block East Monroe Ave. in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after a shooting involving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La, at a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Congressman David Rouzer was not involved in the shooting at a YMCA field Wednesday where Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice Wednesday.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims and was shot in the hip. His office released a statement saying he was undergoing surgery and in stable condition.

"Prior to entering surgery, the whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders and colleagues," his office said in a statement.

“Steve Scalise is one of the finest individuals I know," Rouzer said in a statement. "My thoughts and prayers are with them, their families and all the other victims, including the Capitol Police, who are true and courageous professionals who put their lives on the line every day.”

Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY, said in a CNN interview that he heard as many as 50 shots fired and described seeing shots land near aides who had taken cover.

The charity game was scheduled for Thursday; no word on whether it has been rescheduled or canceled. They expected to raise around $600,000 for an area literacy center and Boys and Girls Club.

