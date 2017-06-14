Habitual felon busted on drug charges

A habitual felon is facing several drug-related charges after he was arrested in New Hanover County early Wednesday morning.

Tauren Edward Farrior, 32, has been charged with:

three counts of trafficking in cocaine

two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substance

possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

possession of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon that police acted on a complaint about an abnormal amount of activity in and out of a room in a hotel in the 4900 block of Market Street. Brewer said the NHC Vice Narcotics Unit set up in the area and busted Farrior with 45 grams of cocaine as well as some heroin and marijuana.

Brewer added that the hotel assisted in the investigation.

Farrior is being held in the New Hanover County Detention Center on no bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, at which time Brewer said Farrior's bond would likely be set.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Farrior has several previous convictions and has served multiple prison sentences. Most recently, Farrior served a nine-month stint in prison in 2015 after he was sentenced as a habitual felon after a conviction for maintaining a place for a controlled substance.

