Edgecombe administrators withhold diploma for student's refusal to read school-written speech

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Louisiana State Police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop late Tuesday night. Troopers reported it happened on South Acadian Thruway between Claycut Road and Broussard Street in Baton Rouge around 11:30 p.m.More >>
