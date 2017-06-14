Edgecombe administrators withhold diploma for student's refusal to read school-written speech

High school graduation day should be a celebration, but for one Edgecombe County senior, it is a day he will never forget.

As Southwest Edgecombe County High School's senior class president, Marvin Wright was allowed to write a speech and read it aloud at graduation.

Wright said on the day of graduation, he was told by school administrators that he would not be able to read his speech. He would have to read one the school wrote for him.

While on stage during the ceremony, Wright said he followed his heart and chose to read his speech instead.

More on this story can be found here.

Copyright 2017 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.