Elijah Wilson to work out for Charlotte Hornets (Source: WECT)

Coastal Carolina’s Elijah Wilson will work out Wednesday for the Charlotte Hornets.

The former Laney standout is one of six players that will show off his skills to the Hornets coaches and staff.

Joining Wilson at the work out are Jamel Artis (Pittsburgh), Sidy Djitte (Clemson), Youssoupha Fall (Poitiers Basket 86), Xavier Rathan-Mayes (Florida State), and Melo Trimble (Maryland).

Elijah Wilson finished his career at Coastal Carolina ranked third on both the school’s all-time scoring leaderboard (1,881 points) and made field goals leaderboard (657).

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.