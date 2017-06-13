Carolina Beach town manager: GenX not in town water

Cramer said Carolina Beach's drinking water does not come from the Cape Fear River. (Source: WECT)

Carolina Beach Town Manager Michael Cramer said GenX is not an issue in the town's drinking water.

During Tuesday's town council meeting, Cramer said the study revealing the presence of GenX in the Cape Fear River addressed surface water, not ground water.

Cramer claimed GenX has not been found in groundwater.

He went on to say Carolina Beach gets its drinking water from the Peedee and Castle Hayne aquifers, not the Cape Fear River.

Cramer said the Carolina Beach drinking water meets quality standards and is safe.

