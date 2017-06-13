Carolina Beach town council approves budget

Carolina Beach town leaders approved a budget designed to add police officers, improve roads and grow the general fund Tuesday.

Town Manager Michael Cramer’s presentation to council outlined some of the budget’s biggest investment areas.

Repaving streets, improving drainage and well systems come with a more than $1 million investment.

Under the new budget, there will be three new police officers, one full-time and one part-time beach ranger, increased lifeguard salaries and more.

The current tax rate will drop from 23.5 cents per $100 of property value to 22.5 cents.

But some other fees will increase, including those associated with planning costs.

"We noticed that there were several of them that had never been changed and were still at a $25 rate when really everything else dealing with an ordinance was up in a $350 rate,” Cramer said. “Those don't happen often, but what we want to do is try and standardize that so everybody knows what the fees are, can understand them, and that we can apply them well."

Mayor Dan Wilcox said he was excited to see the uniformity brought on by the new budget.

Two people spoke during the public hearing.

One man said he wanted to see funds used to re-examine the town’s solid waste facility.

The other said he was happy with the proposal.

The budget passed unanimously and totals nearly $23 million.

Here are some of the approved changes. The full presentation is available in the agenda packet.

Item Current Budget Approved Budget Tax Rate 23.5 cents per $100 property value 22.5 cents per $100 property value Residential Parking Permit $5 $10 Freeman Park Camping $10 per day $20 per day Billboards $500 $1,000 Road Closure Application $25 $450 Naming Streets $25 $450 Major Rezoning Application $25 $650

